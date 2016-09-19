3 bitten by shark over 3 hours in same area of Florida beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Three surfers suffered shark bites in separate attacks over a three-hour period in the same area of a Florida beach.

The attacks began Sunday morning when the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue agency says a 43-year-old man was bitten on the lower leg or ankle while surfing. About a half hour later, a 36-year-old old man was bitten on the hands. Both men were hospitalized.

About two hours after that, the agency says a 16-year-old boy was bitten on his inner thigh. He had only a minor injury and wasn't taken to the hospital.

All the bites came near a jetty in an area well-known for shark activity.