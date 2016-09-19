Amnesty International calls on Argentina for plan on Syrians

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Amnesty International is calling on Argentina to implement a comprehensive plan to welcome Syrian refugees fleeing their country's civil war.

President Mauricio Macri has said he plans to allow more than 3,000 Syrian refugees in the South American country, but so far the plan has stalled.

On Monday, Amnesty displayed a replica of a Syrian home in a busy subway stop of the Argentine capital. Images of bombings are projected on screens on its windows.

It seeks to call attention to the more than 4 million Syrians who have sought refuge abroad since the civil war broke out in 2011.