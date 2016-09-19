Amnesty International calls on Argentina for plan on Syrians
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Amnesty International is calling on Argentina to implement a comprehensive plan to welcome Syrian refugees fleeing their country's civil war.
President Mauricio Macri has said he plans to allow more than 3,000 Syrian refugees in the South American country, but so far the plan has stalled.
On Monday, Amnesty displayed a replica of a Syrian home in a busy subway stop of the Argentine capital. Images of bombings are projected on screens on its windows.
It seeks to call attention to the more than 4 million Syrians who have sought refuge abroad since the civil war broke out in 2011.
Macri and other leaders are meeting in New York this week for a summit on Addressing Large Movements of Refugees and Migrants.
Most Popular
-
Young man dead, another charged with impaired driving, after crash in Nova Scotia
-
I have met the enemy, and it is parking: Matt Elliott on Toronto's biggest barrier to progress
-
Halifax Water implements mandatory water restrictions for first time ever
-
New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami arrested in New Jersey