Congress works to finish Zika aid, prevent a shutdown
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Congressional negotiators are working to quickly finalize legislation to prevent an election-season government shutdown and provide money to battle the threat of the Zika virus.
Lawmakers want to depart Washington this week for the fall campaign.
The stopgap measure would keep the government running past the end of the budget year this month. It's the only legislation that has to pass before Congress adjourns for Election Day, which is making the talks tricky.
Unrelated controversies over pesticide regulations, spending cuts and limitations on how many hours long-haul truckers can drive are among the issues that a small circle of staff aides worked on over the weekend. Top Senate leaders hope to seal an agreement Monday in time for a procedural vote slated for late in the afternoon.