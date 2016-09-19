Court to rule on same-sex marriage in conservative Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania — A same-sex couple has asked Romania's constitutional Court to legally recognize them as married, which would be a landmark and surprising ruling. Commentators predict the court will reject their case this week.

Political scientist Cristian Parvulescu on Monday predicted that "the court will make a political rather than a judicial ruling." Journalist Dan Turturica says it would be "revolutionary" for the court to recognize the union.

U.S. graphic designer Claibourn Robert Hamilton and Romanian rights activist Adrian Coman are seeking to be recognized as married — a position opposed by the influential Romanian Orthodox Church and most of the public. A ruling is expected Tuesday.