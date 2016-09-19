Hurricane Paine forms in Pacific off Mexico's coast

MIAMI — Hurricane Paine has formed in the Pacific off Mexico's coast but it's expected to weaken soon.

Paine's maximum sustained winds early Monday are near 75 mph (121 kph). But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to begin weakening later in the day as it moves over cooler waters.

Paine is centred about 340 miles (547 kilometres ) west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and is moving northwest near 15 mph (24 kph).