Influential San Francisco activist Rose Pak dies at 68

SAN FRANCISCO — An influential community activist who turned San Francisco's Asian-American population into a political power in the city has died.

A friend of Rose Pak said she died of natural causes in her home Sunday morning. She was 68.

A former reporter who covered Chinatown for The San Francisco Chronicle, Pak eventually became an advocate as she became immersed in issues concerning the neighbourhood .

As the longtime consultant to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, she helped raise money for her preferred politicians, backed projects that benefit Chinatown's residents and helped make the neighbourhood a strong player in the city's political world. In 2011, she started a campaign that led to Ed Lee becoming the city's first Chinese-American mayor.