Man with cystic fibrosis dies before seeing his dying wife
A
A
Share via Email
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man's wish to see his wife one last time before she dies from cystic fibrosis has ended with his own death from the same disease.
Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis says Dalton Prager died Saturday. He was 25.
Dalton and his 26-year-old wife, Katie, were married in 2011 despite their struggles with the life-threatening genetic disease that clogs the lungs with mucus and forces patients to struggle to breathe. The median survival age is about 40.
Dalton moved back to Missouri after a lung transplant in 2014 so his parents could care for him.
Katie received a lung transplant last year and has since developed lymphoma and had kidney failure. She's in hospice care in Flemingsburg, Kentucky.
They were last together for their fifth anniversary in July.
Most Popular
-
Young man dead, another charged with impaired driving, after crash in Nova Scotia
-
I have met the enemy, and it is parking: Matt Elliott on Toronto's biggest barrier to progress
-
Halifax Water implements mandatory water restrictions for first time ever
-
New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami arrested in New Jersey