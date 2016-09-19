Man with cystic fibrosis dies before seeing his dying wife

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man's wish to see his wife one last time before she dies from cystic fibrosis has ended with his own death from the same disease.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis says Dalton Prager died Saturday. He was 25.

Dalton and his 26-year-old wife, Katie, were married in 2011 despite their struggles with the life-threatening genetic disease that clogs the lungs with mucus and forces patients to struggle to breathe. The median survival age is about 40.

Dalton moved back to Missouri after a lung transplant in 2014 so his parents could care for him.

Katie received a lung transplant last year and has since developed lymphoma and had kidney failure. She's in hospice care in Flemingsburg, Kentucky.