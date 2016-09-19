No injuries in fire on plane at Chicago's Midway Airport
Chicago firefighters say no one was hurt after a small fire developed on an airplane at Midway International Airport.
The Fire Department says the blaze was reported in the engine compartment of a plane near Gate 7 shortly after noon Monday.
It says the blaze was put out with an extinguisher.
No passengers were aboard the plane at the time.
