Orlando and media continue fight over Pulse 911 calls

ORLANDO, Fla. — A battle over whether 911 calls from the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Florida will be made public may hinge on a technicality over how lawsuits are filed at the courthouse.

The City of Orlando and media groups are in court Monday for the first of two hearings.

The media groups filed a lawsuit in state court about 10 days after the June shooting, seeking the release of the recordings. Less than an hour later, the city filed a complaint in state court, asking that the recordings be declared exempt from public records law.

The media groups want the city's lawsuit dismissed. They say the two complaints are identical and that they filed first.