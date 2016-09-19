Paris investigates hoax alert prompting major police action

PARIS — The Paris prosecutor's office is investigating a hoax hostage alert that prompted a major police intervention at a church in the centre of the French capital.

Police dispatched a helicopter and barricaded the area around the Saint-Leu church in the Les Halles neighbourhood Saturday, and activated a special app-based public alert system created after deadly attacks in Paris last year. The Interior Ministry later said it was a false alarm.

The prosecutor's office said Monday that an investigation is under way, and the perpetrators are still at large.