Paris investigates hoax alert prompting major police action
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — The Paris prosecutor's office is investigating a hoax hostage alert that prompted a major police intervention at a church in the
Police dispatched a helicopter and barricaded the area around the Saint-Leu church in the Les Halles
The prosecutor's office said Monday that an investigation is under way, and the perpetrators are still at large.
Obs magazine reported that it had reached two people who boasted online of staging the hoax in a case of so-called "swatting," when hoaxers make anonymous threats to trigger a response from police and SWAT teams.