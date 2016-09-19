Plane from NY possibly struck by lightning, landed in Boston

BOSTON — Police say a JetBlue flight from New York to Bermuda might have been struck by lightning before making an unscheduled landing at Boston's Logan International Airport.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2cyiZgp) the plane was heading from Kennedy Airport on Monday morning when it was diverted.

A Massachusetts Port Authority spokesman says the plane landed without incident.

State police spokesman David Procopio says it's possible the plane was hit by lighting, but it hadn't been confirmed.