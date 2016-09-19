News / World

Rebel music: FARC celebrate Colombia peace accord in concert

Willington, left, a rebel of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, sits with his mother Judith as they watch a concert during the group's 10th conference in Yari Plains, southern Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. FARC leaders and delegates are gathering to debate and vote on an accord reached last month with the Colombian government to end five decades of war. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Willington, left, a rebel of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, sits with his mother Judith as they watch a concert during the group's 10th conference in Yari Plains, southern Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. FARC leaders and delegates are gathering to debate and vote on an accord reached last month with the Colombian government to end five decades of war. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

YARI PLAINS, Colombia — It was a sort of Woodstock Colombian style. But there were no drugs or alcohol, and instead of barefoot hippies frolicking to rock music those jamming out are leftist rebels in knee-high rubber boots.

As the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia gathers for its final conference as a guerrilla army they're taking time to celebrate with music a peace accord they hope will bring an end to a half-century of bloodshed.

On Sunday night, hundreds took time from the all-day proceedings for a concert with big-name acts from Bogota as well as some homespun groups with names like "The Rebels of the South."

The concert took place on a giant stage complete with a fog machine dropped in the middle of Colombia's southern plains where the conference is taking place.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular