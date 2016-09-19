Rebel music: FARC celebrate Colombia peace accord in concert

YARI PLAINS, Colombia — It was a sort of Woodstock Colombian style. But there were no drugs or alcohol, and instead of barefoot hippies frolicking to rock music those jamming out are leftist rebels in knee-high rubber boots.

As the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia gathers for its final conference as a guerrilla army they're taking time to celebrate with music a peace accord they hope will bring an end to a half-century of bloodshed.

On Sunday night, hundreds took time from the all-day proceedings for a concert with big-name acts from Bogota as well as some homespun groups with names like "The Rebels of the South."