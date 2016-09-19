Refugees in Slovenia protest against slow asylum process
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Several dozen refugees have staged a protest in an asylum
The refugees gathered outside the asylum
The refugees have also complained over what they described as bad living conditions in the
Hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants passed through Slovenia last year at the height of Europe's migrant crisis. Slovenia and other countries along the route closed their borders for migrants in March.
Slovenian police say 321 refugees and migrants remain in the Alpine country.