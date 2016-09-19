Refugees in Slovenia protest against slow asylum process

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Several dozen refugees have staged a protest in an asylum centre in Slovenia, complaining that the EU nation is slow in processing their asylum requests.

The refugees gathered outside the asylum centre in the capital Ljubljana on Monday, holding a banner reading "We are Human Beings." They are demanding a meeting with Slovenia's interior minister.

The refugees have also complained over what they described as bad living conditions in the centre . One migrant told Slovenia's public broadcaster that "these are not normal conditions."

Hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants passed through Slovenia last year at the height of Europe's migrant crisis. Slovenia and other countries along the route closed their borders for migrants in March.