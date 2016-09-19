The Latest: McCarthy: Anti-police sentiment boost criminals

CHICAGO — The Latest on Chicago police actions (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Former Chicago police Superintendent Garry McCarthy says although he wasn't asked for his opinion at the time, he would not have released video showing the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Laquan McDonald.

During a speech Monday before the City Club of Chicago, McCarthy said just because people what police videos released doesn't make it good idea, adding it doesn't build trust, but does compromise ongoing investigations.

The video showed McDonald being shot 16 times in October 2014. Officer Jason Van Dyke has been charged with murder a teenager by a city police officer and fallout from the video resulted in McCarthy's firing.

McCarthy also said a spike in the city's violence is due to anti-police sentiment that he says is "empowering criminals" and creating what he called "a culture of legitimizing noncompliance" with the law.

___

12:03 p.m.

The Chicago Police Department has launched mandatory training designed to help officers de-escalate conflicts, including situations involving use of force and mental health issues.

The training is among several department reforms following the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. The black teenager was shot 16 times in 2014 by a white Chicago police officer. Graphic squad-car video of the shooting was released last year, prompting protests and a U.S. Department of Justice investigation.

Chicago police say the training is in its second week at the police academy and was developed with a panel of national policing and mental health experts. The training uses live scenarios and exercises to help officer respond to complex situations.