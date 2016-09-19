LAPD: US Marine on leave shot in head, likely won't survive

Los Angeles police say a 19-year-old U.S. Marine who was shot in the head while on weekend leave is unlikely to survive his injuries.

Officials say Carlos Segovia was found slumped over in the driver's seat of his car in South Los Angeles on Friday night.

Officer Norma Eisenman said Monday that a vehicle pulled up beside Segovia's car, and at least one person opened fire, striking him once in the head.

Capt. Peter Whittingham says Segovia has little to no brain function.

A family friend, Claudia Perez, tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2cCJbf0 ) that Segovia was on leave from Camp Pendleton near San Diego and was visiting family and friends.