Street clashes, election protests in Congo kill at least 25

KINSHASA, Congo — More than 25 people have been killed in attacks on Congo opposition party headquarters and in street clashes between security forces and demonstrators against a delayed presidential election, an opposition leader said Tuesday.

Hundreds took to the streets of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, on Monday to oppose an election delay which they call an effort by President Joseph Kabila to stay in power beyond the end of his mandate in late December.

A high court has determined Kabila can stay in office until a new leader is elected. The electoral commission has filed for a delay in elections that were scheduled for November, saying voter registration lists will not be ready.

Gunshots could be heard Tuesday in Kinshasa as tensions rose.

The U.N. human rights office noted reports of "excessive use of force" by both security forces and demonstrators. Both sides denied responsibility for the violence.

More than 25 people have been killed, said Joseph Olengankoy, an organizer of Monday's protests. Interior minister Evariste Boshab has said 17 were killed, including at least three police officers.

At least two people were killed after attacks on the headquarters of five opposition parties late Monday, the U.N. and an opposition party said.

Bruno Tshibala, spokesman for the largest opposition party, said five were wounded in raids on four party headquarters.

"We will seek international justice," he said.

Congo's government spokesman, Lambert Mende, condemned the burning of opposition party buildings as well as attacks on other buildings, including two ruling party buildings and a school, by opposition protesters.

Mende called on Congolese to regain their composure and let justice do its work.

"The government can only condemn this mob justice mentality," he said.

Kabila, who came to power after his father's assassination in 2001, has yet to announce whether he will pursue another term in office, though the constitution prohibits it.

The violence comes amid growing fears that the election delay could lead to prolonged unrest in Congo, a nation as vast in size as Western Europe. The mineral-rich but largely impoverished country suffered back-to-back civil wars until 2003, and previous instability has drawn in armies from neighbouring countries.

Appeals for calm and restraint have been launched by the United Nations, Belgium, the U.S., France and the European Union, which also have called for a rapid organization of presidential elections.

Amnesty International called on authorities to "take immediate steps to halt this escalating tension."

