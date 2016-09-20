5 million in Somalia don't get enough food, UN report says
MOGADISHU, Somalia — A new U.N. report says five million people in Somalia are not getting enough food. That's more than 40
The report released Tuesday says the number of people who are food insecure has increased by 300,000 since February.
The report says more than 300,000 children under 5 are acutely malnourished.
More than a million people in Somalia are displaced after years of violence and attacks by homegrown extremist group al-Shabab.
Now thousands of people are returning to the country from the world's largest refugee camp in
The new report blames hunger in part on poor rainfall in southern and central Somalia, "the breadbasket of the country."
