Body of German politician, other man, found in Berlin flat

Berlin officials say a well-known member of the city's Pirate Party was found dead in his apartment along with the body of another man and that homicide detectives are investigating.

Berlin police on Tuesday confirmed that two bodies had been found in the apartment of state parliament member Gerwald Claus-Brunner on Monday, but refused to provide more details.

The Pirate Party says on its website that the 44-year-old politician had been suffering from an "incurable illness" and that officials told them it appears he took his own life. The party did not mention the second person.

Berlin's B.Z. newspaper, citing law enforcement sources, reports Claus-Brunner likely died before the Berlin Pirate Party lost its seats in the state parliament during Sunday's election.

