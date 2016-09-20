Botswana says to deport US pastor who made anti-gay comments
JOHANNESBURG — Botswana's government says it is deporting an American pastor who has made anti-gay comments.
The tweet by Botswana's government on Tuesday says Anderson "has been declared a prohibited immigrant" but does not give details.
Activists had said they were campaigning against the Botswana visit after urging South Africa's government to bar the entry of Anderson.
After his South Africa ban, Anderson posted on Facebook: "Thank God we still have a wide open door in Botswana."
