Botswana says to deport US pastor who made anti-gay comments

JOHANNESBURG — Botswana's government says it is deporting an American pastor who has made anti-gay comments.

Neighbouring South Africa earlier this month prevented the entry of Steven Anderson of the Faithful Word Baptist Church of Tempe, Arizona, saying he and church members allegedly promote hate speech and "social violence."

The tweet by Botswana's government on Tuesday says Anderson "has been declared a prohibited immigrant" but does not give details.

Activists had said they were campaigning against the Botswana visit after urging South Africa's government to bar the entry of Anderson.