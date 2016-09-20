Closed hearing in Charleston church shooting continues
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A closed hearing on suppressing evidence in Dylann Roof's federal trial in the Charleston church shootings is resuming.
U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel earlier overruled objections from media attorneys opposed to closing the hearing saying keeping it open could compromise Roof's right to a fair trial. That hearing continues Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Roof faces hate crimes and other federal charges in the death-penalty case. Preliminary jury screening begins next week in the case.
The judge has said 3,000 jurors will be summoned to the federal courthouse in downtown Charleston.