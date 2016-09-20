GM, Canadian workers reach deal to avert strike

DETROIT — General Motors and the Canadian auto workers union Unifor have reached a tentative contract agreement, averting a strike that was threatened for midnight Monday.

Union President Jerry Dias said the deal will bring new products to the Oshawa assembly plant near Toronto and an engine plant in St. Catherines, Ontario. Details were few at an early morning press conference in Toronto, but Dias said workers will get pay raises and lump-sum payments, and about 700 temporary employees at the plants will go full-time if the deal is ratified by members.

The agreement ends speculation that GM would close the Oshawa plant. The three cars it makes, the Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Impala and Buick Regal, are scheduled to go out of production in 2019. The factory also makes the Chevrolet Equinox crossover SUV, but it is scheduled to go out of production there later this year.

"Our fear of a closure in 2019 is now over," Dias said. "The facility clearly has a bright future."

The agreement also is a big boost for the Canadian auto industry, which recently has seen products move to plants in the U.S. and Mexico.

The deal was reached just before the contract expired at 11:59 p.m., Dias said, adding that GM will invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the Oshawa plant.

About 4,000 workers at the two factories had been poised to go on strike if a month of contentious talks failed to bring an agreement.

Dias wouldn't identify the new products that will be made at the Oshawa factory, but he said it would become the only GM plant capable of building both cars and trucks. The St. Catherines plant also will build more of an existing engine as GM moves production from Mexico, Dias said.

Employment will increase at the plants, although the line that builds the Equinox eventually will close.

Dias said the only thing the union gave up was a defined contribution pension plan for new hires.