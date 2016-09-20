Iran detains 2 Sunni militants near Pakistan border

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media says the Revolutionary Guard has detained two Sunni militants near the border with Pakistan, where clashes erupted earlier this month.

The semi-official Fars news agency said Tuesday that the Guard seized weapons and ammunition, and defused two bombs that the militants had planned to detonate in crowded areas.

Earlier this month, the paramilitary Guard clashed with a nine-member cell of Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group, in the same border region, killing four of them, including their leader.

Shiite-majority Iran has seen a rise in Sunni militancy in recent months, and in June authorities said they foiled one of the "biggest terrorist plots" ever hatched on Iranian soil.