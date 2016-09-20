Israel: Palestinian attacker killed after stabbing assault

JERUSALEM — Israel's military says troops have shot and killed a knife-wielding Palestinian who tried to stab a soldier near the West Bank city of Hebron.

Tuesday's attack is the latest in a recent surge in Palestinian attacks that shattered weeks of relative calm. Israeli forces have killed six alleged attackers since the weekend, raising fears of a return to near-daily attacks often seen over the past year.

The spike has spurred the military to send troop reinforcements to the West Bank. The Hebron area has been a particular flashpoint.