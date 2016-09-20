Jordanians elect new parliament in cautious reform move

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordanians have begun voting for a new parliament under revised rules meant to strengthen political parties — an election seen as a small step toward democratic reform.

More than 4 million residents of the pro-Western monarchy were eligible to vote Tuesday for a 130-member parliament, with 27 seats reserved for women, Christians and ethnic minorities.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) and were to close 12 hours later.

Jordan's largest opposition group, the Muslim Brotherhood, ran for the first time since 2007, after boycotting elections in 2010 and 2013 over a "one man, one vote" system it complained was favouring King Abdullah II's traditional tribal supporters.