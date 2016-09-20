Maryland governor kicks off trade mission to Israel
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has started a weeklong trade mission to Israel.
Hogan arrived in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.
The governor met with executives at Enzymotec and its subsidiary VAYA Pharma, which recently relocated its U.S. headquarters to the University of Maryland BioPark.
Business, academic and Jewish leaders from Maryland have accompanied the governor, along with some administration officials. About 25 private-sector representatives have made the trip.
Maryland officials will have private meetings with business leaders, as well as public events and speaking engagements.
Hogan is scheduled to be a keynote speaker at a conference on the Tel Aviv University campus aimed at helping high-tech entrepreneurs connect with investors and economic development support services.
