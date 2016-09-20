Saudia Airlines plane put in isolation at Manila airport

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine airport officials say a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane from Jeddah is "under threat" and has been put in isolation at Manila airport.

The airport said in a statement Tuesday that it had received information of the threat, which it did not describe, when Flight SV872 was 30 miles (48 kilometres ) away from landing.

It said the Boeing aircraft was moved to a designated isolation area after it landed.

TV stations showed the plane parked near a ramp with people standing nearby, while normal airport operations continued elsewhere.