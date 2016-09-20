Saudia Airlines plane put in isolation at Manila airport
A
A
Share via Email
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine airport officials say a Saudi Arabian Airlines plane from Jeddah is "under threat" and has been put in isolation at Manila airport.
The airport said in a statement Tuesday that it had received information of the threat, which it did not describe, when Flight SV872 was 30 miles (48
It said the Boeing aircraft was moved to a designated isolation area after it landed.
TV stations showed the plane parked near a ramp with people standing nearby, while normal airport operations continued elsewhere.
Airport officials said they would provide more details soon.