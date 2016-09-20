SeaWorld says it will stop paying shareholders a dividend
NEW YORK — Troubled theme park operator SeaWorld says it will soon stop paying its shareholders a quarterly dividend.
SeaWorld, known for its water shows featuring killer whales and dolphins, has been dealing with falling attendance and revenue as people's feelings about using animals for entertainment has soured. Earlier this year, the Orlando, Florida, company said it won't breed killer whales and stop using them in shows.
The company will pay its last dividend on Oct. 7, and the amount it pays will be cut by 52
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. fell 6.5
