Spain: School ordered to allow pupil wear hijab in class

MADRID — A Spanish regional government has overturned a school's ban on a young Muslim woman wearing a hijab headscarf after she protested that the rule was discriminatory.

The Valencia regional education department confirmed Tuesday it had ordered Benlliure high school to allow Takwa Rejeb, 22, to wear the Muslim garment in class.

Rejeb, who is enrolled in a professional tourism course at the school, was told last week that the school's rules prohibited students from wearing head coverings.

She appealed to the SOS Racism watchdog group for help, saying the headscarf was part of her identity.

The education department said it would draw up new regulations to avoid similar cases.