The Latest: Attorney says Tulsa officer felt threatened

TULSA, Okla. — The Latest on a Tulsa police officer's fatal shooting of an unarmed man (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

An attorney representing a white Tulsa police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man says his client opened fire after the man reached through the window of his SUV.

Dashcam and aerial footage showing Officer Betty Shelby's shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher on Friday doesn't offer a clear angle leading up to the shooting, but Crutcher's hands are in the air. Tulsa police say Crutcher didn't have a gun.

Shelby's attorney, Scott Wood, says the encounter unfolded for about 2 minutes before the video footage begins. Shelby didn't activate her patrol car's dashcam.

Wood tells the Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2cFOk5S ) that Shelby says Crutcher repeatedly ignored officers' commands. He says Shelby opened fire and another officer used a stun gun when Crutcher's "left hand goes through the car window."

State and federal investigations into the shooting death are underway. Shelby is on paid administrative leave.

___

1 a.m.

A video from a Tulsa, Oklahoma, police vehicle shows Terence Crutcher walking toward his SUV with his hands up and a female officer following behind him.

The vehicle is stopped in the middle of the road. As Crutcher approaches the SUV, three male officers walk up and Crutcher appears to lower his hands and reach down and place them on the vehicle. The officers surround him, making it harder to see his actions from the police dashboard camera's angle.

Crutcher can be seen dropping to the ground. Someone on the police radio says, "I think he may have just been tasered." One of the officers near Crutcher backs up slightly.

Then almost immediately, someone can be heard saying, "Shots fired." Crutcher's head then drops, leaving him lying completely out in the street.