The Latest: Gas prices keep rising in many southern states

ATLANTA — The Latest on the rupture of the Colonial Pipeline in Alabama (all times local):

7 a.m.

The auto club AAA reports that gas prices continue to climb in several southern states after a pipeline leak in Alabama slowed the flow of fuel across the South.

AAA reports that in Georgia, Tuesday's average price for regular gas rose nearly 5 cents since Monday, to an average $2.36 statewide — up nearly 27 cents over the past week. The price has climbed nearly 7 cents since Monday in the Macon and Augusta areas.

South Carolina saw an average price rise of nearly 4 cents from Monday to Tuesday — up nearly 18 cents from a week ago. The Columbia, South Carolina area saw prices rise about 6 cents since Monday.

AAA reports Tuesday that Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia also saw prices climb since Monday.

3:15 a.m.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says gas prices in parts of the state rose 20 cents over the weekend after a pipeline leak but he didn't consider that price gouging.

Bentley said Monday that the price sometimes changes that much overnight.

The governor toured Colonial Pipeline's emergency response centre , situated in a luxury resort hotel about 12 miles (19 kilometres ) from the pipeline breach, and spent much of a news conference Monday praising the company's response.

Colonial has said it was working "around the clock" to repair the break and supplies have been delivered or are on their way to locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.