The Latest: George H.W. Bush said to be voting for Clinton

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the 2016 presidential campaign (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

A prominent member of the Kennedy family says former Republican President George H.W. Bush told her that he plans to vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton for president this fall.

Former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend posted a picture of herself with Bush on Facebook Monday and added, "The President told me he's voting for Hillary!!" Townsend later confirmed the conversation she had while meeting Bush in Maine to Politico, which shared a screengrab of the Facebook post.

Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, says in a statement that the 92-year-old former president's vote is private and Bush isn't commenting on the race. McGrath later said on Twitter that he's "still checking" if anyone was there to verify Townsend's conversation.

Bush hasn't offered support for GOP nominee Donald Trump, who defeated his son, Jeb Bush, in a testy Republican

3:30 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is accusing Donald Trump of giving "aid and comfort" to Islamic terrorists, declaring his anti-Muslim rhetoric helps the Islamic State group and other militants recruit new fighters. Trump is insisting the U.S. should "use whatever lawful methods are available" to get information from the Afghan immigrant arrested in this weekend's bombings.

As Trump supporters at a packed rally in Florida shouted "Hang him!" the Republican presidential candidate mocked the fact that Ahmad Khan Rahami, a 28-year-old U.S. citizen originally from Afghanistan, would receive quality medical care and legal representation.

"We must deliver a just and very harsh punishment to these people," he said. "These are enemies, these are combatants and we have to be tough, we have to be strong."