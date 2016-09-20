The Latest: Marine shot while on leave in Los Angeles dies

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a U.S. Marine shot in Los Angeles (all times local):

8:05 a.m.

Los Angeles County authorities say a 19-year-old U.S. Marine shot in the head while on weekend leave has died.

Coroner's spokesman John Cades said early Tuesday that Carlos Segovia Lopez died at a hospital Monday night.

The young Marine was found Friday night slumped over in the driver's seat of his car in South Los Angeles.