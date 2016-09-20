The Latest: Marine shot while on leave in Los Angeles dies
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a U.S. Marine shot in Los Angeles (all times local):
8:05 a.m.
Los Angeles County authorities say a 19-year-old U.S. Marine shot in the head while on weekend leave has died.
Coroner's spokesman John Cades said early Tuesday that Carlos Segovia Lopez died at a hospital Monday night.
The young Marine was found Friday night slumped over in the driver's seat of his car in South Los Angeles.
No suspects have been identified and investigators did not have a motive.
