The Latest: Victim begged mall stabber not to kill him

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Latest on the stabbings at a Minnesota mall over the weekend (all times local):

12 p.m.

A man who was stabbed in the back during a knife attack at a St. Cloud mall that injured nine others says he begged his attacker not to kill him.

Isaiah Mordal says he was leaving work at a pretzel shop at Crossroads Center mall Saturday with his girlfriend Johanna Bohnenkamp when he saw Dahir Adan stab two others.

Mordal tells KARE-TV (http://kare11.tv/2deRVXu ) he and Bohnenkamp were cornered by the man before they could run. Mordal suffered a stab wound that required stitches.

When confronted, Mordal said he told Adan, "please don't do this."

The man then turned to Bohnenkamp, who is nine months pregnant. As Mordal screamed and ran at him, the man cut the back of Bohnenkamp's neck.

An off-duty officer fatally shot Adan. All ten victims survived their wounds.

1:40 a.m.

He was a recent college student and had worked part time. He was said to be a high school honours student. He had nothing more than a minor traffic citation on his record.

But on Saturday, for reasons still unclear, authorities say Dahir Ahmed Adan went to a central Minnesota mall and cut or stabbed 10 people before he was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer.

Little new information was released Monday about the 20-year-old Adan. But authorities are investigating the attacks as a potential act of terrorism.

A Somali community advocate who spoke with Adan's parents said he was going to the mall to pick up an iPhone.