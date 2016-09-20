Tropical Storm Paine weakening in the Pacific
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Paine is weakening in the Pacific as it approaches Mexico's coast.
The storm's maximum sustained winds early Tuesday have decreased to near 60 mph (96 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says continued rapid weakening is forecast and Paine is expected to become a remnant low by Wednesday.
The storm is
Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Karl is forecast to begin strengthening in another day or two. Its maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (64 kph). Karl is