Tropical Storm Paine weakening in the Pacific

The storm's maximum sustained winds early Tuesday have decreased to near 60 mph (96 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says continued rapid weakening is forecast and Paine is expected to become a remnant low by Wednesday.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Karl is forecast to begin strengthening in another day or two. Its maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (64 kph). Karl is centred about 625 miles (1,006 kilometres ) east-northeast of the Leeward Islands and is moving west-northwest near 17 mph (27 kph). Farther east, a tropical depression is expected to become a tropical storm later in the day.