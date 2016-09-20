Typhoon causes serious flooding in southern Japan

TOKYO — A typhoon has caused serious flooding and flight cancellations in southern Japan.

Typhoon Malakas swept across the southern part of Kyushu island early Tuesday morning before heading east along Japan's Pacific coast toward central Japan and Tokyo.

Strong winds and heavy rain toppled utility poles and flooded buildings in parts of Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands. The storm left cars half-inundated in parking lots, and washed out at least one section of coastal road. More than 30,000 buildings lost power.

Five people were reported injured, none seriously, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.