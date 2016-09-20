US home construction slumped in August; big dip in the South
WASHINGTON — Southern homebuilders pulled back on construction in August, causing the pace of housing starts nationwide to fall to their lowest level in three months.
Ground breakings dropped 5.8
Residential construction has picked up this year as steady job gains and low mortgage rates propel more Americans to seek out homes. Starts have increased 6.1
In the short term, builders have relatively few properties in the pipeline. Authorized permits fell 0.4
Yet job growth has pushed the unemployment rate down to just 4.9
The pace of job growth has exceeded new construction in recent years. An analysis released Monday by the National Association of Realtors found that home construction lags the rate of job growth in 80
Low mortgage rates have added to the momentum. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.50
In that environment, confidence among homebuilders climbed the highest level in nearly a year, reflecting a brighter outlook for sales now and into 2017. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index released Monday climbed six points this month to 65 following a downwardly revised reading of 59 in August.
Annual housing starts are still below the 25-year average of roughly 1.3 million, even after having rebounded from the depths of the housing crash that triggered a recession nearly nine years ago.
