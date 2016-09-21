19 dead in floods, landslides on Indonesia's Java island

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Torrential rains triggered floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Java, killing at least 19 villagers, an official said Wednesday.

Nine people are still missing in West Java's Garut and Sumedang districts, said National Disaster Management Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

The worst-hit district was Garut, where 16 people were found dead and eight others are still missing after two rivers overflowed Tuesday night.

A list from the agency shows the dead in Garut include an 8-month-old baby, five other children and seven women.

Nugroho said about 1,000 villagers were evacuated to army barracks and other temporary shelters.

He said three villagers were killed in Sumedang and one person was still missing after landslides buried two houses and destroyed a mosque. About 100 villagers were evacuated.

A total of more than 30 villagers were injured in both districts, Nugroho said.