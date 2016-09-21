Australian pastor dies in hospital after attack in Malawi

CANBERRA, Australia — A relative says an Australian Christian pastor has died in a South African hospital days after he was attacked in Malawi in east Africa during a preaching tour.

Brother-in-law Peter Walker said on Thursday that Salvation Army Major Geoff Friend died in a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday with his wife and four sons at his side.

Walker says the family has few details about the weekend attack as the 59-year-old walked from his hotel to nearby shops at Malawi on the weekend.

The purpose of Friend's five-week African tour was to train other pastors.