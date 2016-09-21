Autopsy: Jailed Texas woman died from blood clots

DALLAS — An autopsy has found a 22-year-old woman who went into convulsions at a Texas jail in May died after blood clots travelled into her lung.

The autopsy released Tuesday by the Harris County Institute of Forensics ruled that 22-year-old Symone Marshall died of pulmonary thromboemboli due to deep vein thrombosis. Her manner of death was ruled natural.

Authorities have said Marshall was arrested following a car accident. They have said she declined medical treatment after the wreck but saw medical staff in jail for loss of appetite. She died two weeks after going to Walker County jail in Huntsville.