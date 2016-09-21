China probes company accused of North Korea trade violations
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — Chinese authorities are investigating a company researchers say sold North Korea materials that can be used by its growing nuclear weapons program in a crackdown that reflects Beijing's growing frustration with its isolated
The announcement about Hongxiang Industrial Development Co. in Dandong, a northeastern border city in Liaoning province, was uncharacteristically explicit for Beijing, whose dealings with the North usually are shrouded in secrecy.
Hongxiang is suspected of unspecified "serious economic crimes," according to separate announcements by police in Liaoning and China's foreign ministry. They gave no details but a South Korean
Most Popular
-
Funk your Turban: Sikh community responds after U of A removes racist posters
-
Bomb threats prompt voluntary lockdowns at Bishop Carroll and Bishop Grandin High Schools
-
Toronto criminal lawyer Randall Barrs shot in Annex in brazen daylight attack
-
Decades of outsourcing services raised, not cut, municipal costs: study