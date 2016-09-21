Company aims to restart gasoline pipeline Wednesday evening

ATLANTA — Company officials working to repair a broken pipeline in Alabama that led to gas shortages across the South say they've successfully tested a temporary bypass and plan to restart the line soon.

The company said in a statement that it expects to restart the line Wednesday evening, though it will take several days for fuel supplies to return to normal in markets served by the pipeline.

Authorities said a leak in the pipeline was discovered Sept. 9 near Helena, Alabama, when state workers noticed a strong gasoline odour and sheen on a man-made retention pond.