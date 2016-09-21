Deceased lawmaker to remain speaker of Nicaragua congress

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua's congress has decided that its recently deceased speaker will remain as the body's titular head through the end of the legislative session in January.

The unprecedented move is intended to honour Rene Nunez, who was president of the National Assembly for nine years until his death Sept. 10 at age 69. The assembly's vice-president will take on his administrative responsibilities.

Edwin Castro is leader of the ruling Sandinista party's congressional bloc. He says no replacement will be chosen "because the president of this assembly will continue to be Rene Nunez."

Opposition lawmaker Lissethe Montenegro argues that the law calls for deceased legislators to be replaced and says "I think Rene should be allowed to rest in peace."