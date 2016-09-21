Elderly frozen treat seller gets $380,000 from GoFundMe page

CHICAGO — What began as a small effort to help out a Chicago man who sold frozen treats has resulted in a big payout for the 89-year-old.

Fidencio Sanchez accepted a check from GoFundMe for more than $380,000 on Wednesday. The online fundraising page launched by Joel Cervantes Macias on Sept. 9 started with a goal of $3,000.

More than 17,000 people donated money after seeing a picture of Sanchez struggling to push his cart and selling paletas, or frozen ice pops, in Chicago's Little Village neighbourhood .

Sanchez spoke in Spanish as he expressed gratitude for the support he received.