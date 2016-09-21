European human rights group warns on Azerbaijan constitution

PARIS — A European law and human rights commission is criticizing proposed constitutional changes in Azerbaijan that would extend the president's term.

The Venice Commission, a watchdog body of constitutional law experts based in France, released a preliminary report Wednesday saying extending the presidential mandate "cannot be justified" and that other proposed legal changes would upset the balance of powers.

The commission says a measure giving the president power to dissolve parliament would weaken political dissent, and expressed concern about a measure limiting public gatherings.

A referendum is scheduled Monday on the changes. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the capital of Azerbaijan Saturday to protest against them.