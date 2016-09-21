Obama touts US military aid in meeting with Netanyahu

NEW YORK — President Barack Obama says a $38 million U.S. military assistance deal for Israel will ensure that Israel's military has the full capabilities it needs during a time of great uncertainty.

Obama is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (neh-ten-YAH'-hoo) in New York. It's expected to be their final meeting before Obama leaves office in January.

Obama says Netanyahu has "always been candid" with the U.S.

The president made only a passing reference to Israeli settlement construction as reporters were allowed in briefly for the start of their meeting.