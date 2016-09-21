Observers: Jordan vote held in 'largely peaceful' atmosphere

AMMAN, Jordan — International observers say most voters in Jordan's parliament election were able to cast their ballots "without any significant impediment."

The 45-member team from 16 countries presented its findings Wednesday, a day after 1.5 million Jordanians, or 37 per cent of eligible voters, elected a 130-member parliament.

The team says the election was held in a "largely peaceful atmosphere."

Results were slowly trickling in Wednesday, with the election commission announcing the names of winners in three of 23 electoral districts.

Most closely watched is the showing of the opposition Muslim Brotherhood, whose political arm, the Islamic Action Front, competed for the first time since 2007.