Police: Ohio woman overdoses with baby grandson in backseat

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police say a 56-year-old Ohio woman is suspected of overdosing in her pickup truck with her baby grandson in the backseat.

Officers in Elyria (eh-LEER'-ee-uh) say the woman was unresponsive in the truck and that they had to break a window before they could revive her with the overdose antidote naloxone.

Firefighters pulled the baby out through a sliding back window.

Crews say that when they arrived Monday, the truck was still in drive and it was pushed up against a stack of propane tanks at a gas station.

Police say Debra Hyde, of Elyria, has been charged with child endangering. She tells WEWS-TV in Cleveland that she's humiliated and embarrassed.