Proposal to revive royal yacht draws fans, foes in Britain
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — The U.K. may be sailing into an uncertain future outside the European Union, but if campaigners have their way, Britannia will rule the waves again.
A Conservative lawmaker and the Daily Telegraph newspaper are proposing to recommission the royal yacht Britannia, former berth of Queen Elizabeth II, and send it around the world as a floating trade mission.
The yacht was retired in 1997, and is now a tourist attraction moored in Edinburgh.
Conservative lawmaker Jake Berry says it should either be brought back into service or a new yacht built to help "bring in billions of pounds' worth of trade deals for post-Brexit Britain."
But columnist Tanya Gold, in Wednesday's Guardian newspaper, said Britain should not turn to nationalism by reviving a vessel that "floated on nostalgia."