Proposal to revive royal yacht draws fans, foes in Britain

LONDON — The U.K. may be sailing into an uncertain future outside the European Union, but if campaigners have their way, Britannia will rule the waves again.

A Conservative lawmaker and the Daily Telegraph newspaper are proposing to recommission the royal yacht Britannia, former berth of Queen Elizabeth II, and send it around the world as a floating trade mission.

The yacht was retired in 1997, and is now a tourist attraction moored in Edinburgh.

Conservative lawmaker Jake Berry says it should either be brought back into service or a new yacht built to help "bring in billions of pounds' worth of trade deals for post-Brexit Britain."