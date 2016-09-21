Search ends in Thai boat accident after 28 bodies recovered
BANGKOK — Thai officials have ended the search for bodies from a weekend boat accident after recovering 28 bodies and accounting for all the people listed as missing.
The Marine Department announced Wednesday that the last body recovered from Sunday's accident on the Chao Phraya river was that of a 70-year-old woman.
The boat was carrying more than 100 Thais home from an Islamic religious festival when it hit an underwater obstruction and sank quickly just a few meters (yards) from shore, about 80
The department said the boat's helmsman had been arrested Tuesday for violating navigation laws by allowing too many passengers on board and having an expired license.