Soldiers search Kashmir frontier after 2 gunbattles end

SRINAGAR, India — The Indian army says its soldiers are searching areas near the de facto border dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan where two gunbattles with suspected rebels raged for half a day.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said Wednesday that the clashes, which started midday Tuesday, ended late at night.

He said two groups of militants had infiltrated into the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir from the Pakistani-held part near Uri region and Nowgam sector.

One Indian soldier was killed in the fighting.